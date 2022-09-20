Why Islanders are being encouraged to share good-neighbours stories this week

When Zenaida Saldanha and her family arrived on P.E.I. from Dubai in October 2019, her neighbours welcomed them at the Charlottetown airport, then took the family back to the home they had bought in the Kensington area.

Saldanha and her husband had met their new neighbours during the house-shopping process a few months earlier.

"There was a great friendship developed in that short period of time," she said.

Then the couple flew back to Dubai to get their belongings. While they were gone, the neighbours helped out when furniture got delivered.

Saldanha remembers vividly a carrot cake with a flag on it saying "Welcome to Canada," which one neighbour made for her family the week after they arrived.

"We had a very pleasant, amazing and very warm welcome into the community," she said.

Zenaida Saldanha, right, and her husband Glenn arrived on P.E.I. in October 2019 and have settled in Indian River. (Submitted by Zenaida Saldanha)

Saldanha is one of many Islanders who will be sharing stories on social media this week about acts of kindness from neighbours, using the hashtag #PEIgoodneighbours.

It's part of an initiative called P.E.I. Neighbour Week, organized by the P.E.I. Community Navigators — a group that provides assistance to newcomers settling in rural communities on the Island.

'Little acts of kindness'

The initiative is aimed at helping newcomers feel a sense of belonging, said Peggy Miles, community navigator for central P.E.I.

"If we can extend kind words or little acts of kindness to new folks in the community, that's really going to foster pride and create feelings of belonging. And that's what contributes to growth and vibrancy of our communities."

Peggy Miles, shown in a 2020 file photo, is the community navigator for central P.E.I. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC News)

Events are planned in rural regions across the Island as part of the P.E.I. Neighbour Week.

Saldanha said these events will do much to show how welcoming the Island really is, given a recent incident in the Abram-Village area that left two immigrants injured and has been condemned as racially motivated.

"It's not the norm," she said. "That does not signify the community in general and we need overcome the challenges that cause these kinds of things.

She said she thinks P.E.I. Neighbour Week and similar events "play a very vital role in both making the newcomer feel welcomed into a new environment and community, but at the same time, it leads to an understanding between different cultures and different people from different places."

Sometimes it takes one to go that extra mile to break that communication barrier. — Zenaida Saldanha

Saldanha encourages Islanders to join the events, where new and long-time residents can come together and learn more about each other.

"Sometimes it takes one to go that extra mile to break that communication barrier. So I do encourage newcomers to go out there, to make the effort to introduce themselves, to be in line and in sync with the neighbours and to introduce themselves in order to break those communication barriers," she said.

More details about P.E.I. Neighbour Week events can be found on the Facebook page P.E.I. Community Navigators.