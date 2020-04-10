Mixed bag of weather for Good Friday on P.E.I.

Strong winds and wet snow before a change to rain are in store for Prince Edward Island on Good Friday, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

Islanders can expect between five and 10 centimetres for Kings County and up to 15 centimetres for Prince County.

The agency said strong easterly winds are expected to diminish later Friday morning.

Islanders can also expect higher than normal water levels along the coast with winds gusting to about 80 km/h.

With the combination of heavy wet snow and strong winds, CBC P.E.I.'s meteorologist Jay Scotland said local outages are possible. Some coastal flooding and rough surf conditions are also concerns with strong winds, particularly around high tide Friday, around midday, he said.

Wet snow and strong winds move in later tonight. Here are all the details with your digital weather update for Thursday April 9th. <a href="https://t.co/FwpuzisVuQ">https://t.co/FwpuzisVuQ</a> —@JayScotland

