Good Friday: What is open and closed on P.E.I.

Many businesses and stores will be closed on Good Friday, April 19, a statutory holiday on P.E.I.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services. Several restaurants will be open, but it's recommended to call ahead to verify.

Most businesses will have regular hours on Saturday.

All schools are closed.

All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.

Sobeys, Co-op and Foodland stores will be closed Good Friday but will operate regular hours Saturday.

Atlantic Superstores are closed Good Friday but will be open regular hours Saturday.

Several Murphy's Pharmacy locations are closed Good Friday but Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed Good Friday but are open Saturday.

All P.E.I. Cannabis stores will be closed Friday but will have regular business hours on Saturday, April 20.

Charlottetown Mall is closed Good Friday.

Confederation Court Mall is closed Friday, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed Good Friday, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.

Walmart is closed Good Friday.

Island Waste Management will not be collecting garbage. Garbage normally collected on Friday has been moved to Saturday.

T3 Transit will not be providing bus service Good Friday, but will operate on its regular schedule Saturday.

P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed Good Friday.

Canada Post will not be delivering mail.

