Good Friday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many businesses and offices will be closed on Friday in recognition of Good Friday, a statutory holiday on P.E.I.
Most businesses will close Friday, but open for regular hours on Saturday
Many businesses will be closed on April 7 in recognition of Good Friday, a statutory holiday on P.E.I.
Here's a list of what's open and closed among some of the Island's main businesses and public services. Some restaurants will be open, but it's a good idea to call ahead and check.
Most businesses will have regular hours on Saturday.
Here's a list of what some major businesses and services are doing.
- All schools are closed.
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
- All government COVID-19 testing clinics are closed Friday. The Charlottetown and Slemon Park clinics are open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
- Sobeys, Co-op and Foodland stores will be closed on Friday but will have regular hours Saturday.
- Atlantic Superstores are closed Friday but will have regular hours Saturday.
- Some Murphy's Pharmacy locations — including Charlottetown, Cornwall and Stratford — are open with reduced hours Friday.
- P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed Friday but open Saturday.
- P.E.I. Cannabis stores will be closed Friday but will have regular business hours on Saturday.
- Charlottetown Mall is closed.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed Friday, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed Friday, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
- Walmart is closed.
- Island Waste Management will not be collecting garbage. Garbage normally collected on Friday will be picked up Saturday.
- T3 Transit will not be providing bus service Friday, but will operate on its regular schedule Saturday.
- P.E.I. public libraries are closed.
- Canada Post will not be delivering mail.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?