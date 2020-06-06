Golf lessons and leagues now permitted, but tournaments still a no-go on P.E.I.

The owner of the Countryview Golf Course says he had to cancel a small tournament he had planned for this weekend after getting some mixed messages about what is permitted under COVID-19 health measures.

Kris Currie said he had a verbal preliminary approval that the Countryview Open would be able to proceed with the event. He thought it would fall under competitive recreation activities.

But he said he received word Thursday from public health officials the tournament could not go ahead.

Health officials said tournaments, lessons and leagues were not permitted in the first guidance for golf courses on P.E.I. They said that document was just reviewed Thursday night with some minor updates.

Lessons and leagues are now permitted under the revised guidance if they can fall within the gathering numbers as well as all other related public health measures.

Golf club operator frustrated

But tournaments are still not permitted as they typically include large gatherings either before or after teeing off.

Currie said it's frustrating and difficult to understand because the rules keep changing and they seem to vary greatly depending on the kind of business.

"Especially with the restaurants getting their go-ahead, you know, six people dining out at a table from different households and unlimited numbers on a deck," he said.

Currie said the tournament was to have threesomes starting 10 minutes apart.

"I felt very confident and safe that we would be able to host the tee times…. There is no prize ceremony. It was just come out and play a round and leave, he said.

"It was a little disheartening, you know, the golfers are looking for something to do, especially on Prince Edward Island, it's all Island golfers and it's a recreational sport."

