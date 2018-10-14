P.E.I. team wins national golf scramble championship

A team from Fox Meadow Golf Course in Stratford, P.E.I., has won the RBC PGA Scramble Amateur National Golf Championship at Cabot Links in Inverness, N.S.

The team of Shayne Hogan, Jamie Doyle, Cody Doyle, Jerry Hughes and pro Bradley Jenkins came from behind in the final round Saturday in the final round to win the 54-hole event with a net score of 53 under par.

Ontario's Whistle Bear Club came second. A Nova Scotia team from the Links at Brunello finished fourth.

21 teams

Twenty-one teams comprised of four amateurs and a pro made it to the event through local and regional qualifying.

It's the third year for the tournament.

