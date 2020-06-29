P.E.I.'s 'pandemic resistant' golf courses expecting to get even busier

The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for many businesses on the Island.

Golf, however, is not one of them.

Rounds and new memberships were actually up in May, and Golf P.E.I. says it has been "overwhelmed" with inquiries and bookings ever since the Atlantic bubble was announced last week.

"It's been positive, golf has been pandemic resistant," said Mark McLane, executive director of Golf P.E.I.

Golf course operators say it's a combination of good weather this spring and people being stuck at home.

Beginning Friday, residents of P.E.I., New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador will be able to travel among the provinces without needing to self-isolate.

Golf courses on P.E.I. are preparing to share their fairways with players from around the region.

"There is a lot of pent up demand to come to Prince Edward Island so our phones literally exploded," McLane said. "We did post a kind of 'be patient with us' message on some social media channels."

Right now, Golf P.E.I. is giving priority to bookings for early in the season.

"We're pretty fortunate here. We're spoiled. We have such a great product."

