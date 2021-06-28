Fall bookings up as much as 30% over 2019, Golf P.E.I. says

Expect to hear a few more "get in the hole!" calls than usual this fall as Golf P.E.I. is reporting bookings this autumn at 25 to 30 per cent over 2019 numbers.

Golf P.E.I. executive director Mark McLane says it's great news for the industry, and many people are flocking to the Island to pack in as many rounds as they can.

"It makes sense, you know, Canadians haven't been able to travel for golf all winter," he said. "The usual Myrtle Beach and Florida destinations, obviously, were not in play so they're really anxious to get out and play."

The only challenge, he added, may be for people trying to book a weekend tee time in September, as courses are doing their best to meet the demand.

"We're trying to encourage some of our groups to consider some weekday stays instead of the weekend," he said. "We have lots of capacity, but, you know, that Saturday 9 o'clock tee time is long gone, I think, for September at this point."

New Golf P.E.I. app

McLane said Golf P.E.I. launched a new app this week, which includes features for scoring, booking your tee time online and even video fly-overs of the holes you're playing.

'It enhances the consumer experience when they come to P.E.I.,' says Mark McLane. (Cody MacKay/CBC)

"You can order food and beverage from your phone on it," he said.

"It's pretty state-of-the-art, so we're excited. It enhances the consumer experience when they come to P.E.I."

