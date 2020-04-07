P.E.I. golf courses in 'holding pattern' weeks before start of season

P.E.I. golf course owners say they're waiting on guidance from Island public health officials to determine when they'll be able to open and whether there'll be restrictions in place once they do.

According to Golf P.E.I., courses have been ordered to stay closed until May 12th at the earliest. That's right around the time many usually open for the season.

"Everybody's just kind of in a waiting game I guess," said Kris Currie, the owner of Countryview Golf Club. "We're in a holding pattern.... It's a little uneasy for sure."

Kris Currie, the owner of Countryview Golf Club, says with so much uncertainty around the golf season, his club has sold very few memberships. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Currie says with so much uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and the golf season, most local golfers are holding off buying memberships.

He says that's already creating financial stress.

"I have 10 new drive carts coming, there's some equipment coming, you have all your merchandise you booked last fall," he said.

"So there's some big financial bills coming for the first of May, and with no membership money coming in, a lot of golf courses will see a crunch for sure."

No rakes or flags?

Mark McLane, the executive director of Golf P.E.I., said he hopes courses will eventually open this season.

He expects, however, there will need to be restrictions in place, aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

"You know, maybe there's only one person in the golf cart, [you have to] pay online, there's no rakes, no flags to minimize touch contact," said McLane.

"There's been courses throughout the world that have stayed open through the preliminary stages and have put those protocols in place. So we're not creating anything new here. When we open, each course will ensure, like a grocery store or pharmacy these days, here's how we're going to operate. Here's the new norm for now."

Golf P.E.I. executive director Mark McLane expects golf business will take a hit this summer, particularly with travel restrictions in place around the world. (CBC)

But even if courses do open, McLane expects golf business will take a hit this season.

He said many Island courses depend heavily on tourists for bookings. With travel restrictions in place around the world, it's unclear how many of those tourists will even be allowed to visit P.E.I. this summer.

"We understand our long-haul business will certainly be down this year," said McLane. "We'll focus from a marketing perspective on the drive market as we call it. That 10-12 hour radius will be our primary focus when the doors open again."

Staffing uncertainty

McLane says much of P.E.I.'s golf advertising has been put on hold for now.

According to Currie, it's the same story with hiring staff at Countryview.

"Even if golf does get a go-ahead, will there be food and beverage? Will there be drive carts? Will there be merchandise sales? Will it just be in and out, online [booking] only?" said Currie.

"So until we figure out all the guidelines set in place for golf, that will dictate how much staff we'll be able to take on."

