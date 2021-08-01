Why fees at government-owned golf courses are going way up for the biggest users
After a jam-packed 2021 season, the province is trying to ensure there are tee times for more people
The P.E.I. government is counting on a new membership fee structure to make getting on its three courses less of a challenge for locals and tourists, following a 2021 season that saw courses jam-packed on many days.
Under the changes, the cost of an unlimited membership to all three provincially owned courses — Brudenell, Dundarave, and Crowbush Cove — will increase from $1,635 to $2,500.
But golfers will also have the option to pay less to play a set number of rounds. 40 rounds at the three courses, for example, will cost $1,360.
"it's more built around equity, and the ability for people to buy the number of rounds they want to play," said Ryan Garrett, manager of the three courses.
"It also does put a little more accountability on our members to value the tee times they're making ... It could very easily happen that, for whatever reason, a member books a time for four people, and two don't know the reservation was made, and only two show up .... We definitely, at the end of last year, could've used those two spots for either another guest or another member."
'Tough to do a good job of serving both clients'
Garrett said before this past season, the no-shows were less of a frustration, as there were lots of tee times available.
In 2020, with PEI only open to Atlantic travellers, it was largely members playing the courses. Garrett said in that first pandemic summer, membership grew from 450 to 750.
In 2021, when the province finally opened up to the whole country for much of the season, those members were left competing for tee times with a large number of tourists, he said.
"We're serving two clients — the visiting golfers and the members," said Garrett. "And with only so many times, when both numbers go up, it's tough to do a good job of serving both clients."
The manager insists the membership fee changes aren't aimed at discouraging members from playing, but are to leave room for tourists and other guests, who pay more per round.
"I can't say we'd be able to replace those member rounds with guest rounds. Membership is an important part of the business," he said.
There are other courses that use the more flexible fee structure, he said, adding the reaction from members to the change has been mixed.
