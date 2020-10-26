Charges pending after a dozen Mill River golf carts stolen

RCMP in western P.E.I. have arrested several people in connection with the theft of a dozen golf carts from the Mill River resort.

Police suspect the carts were taken out for joyrides. The cart shed was broken into during the early morning hours Thursday.

Some of the carts were recovered on the Mill River property. Others were found in Howlan, O'Leary and as far away as Forestview, more than 10 kilometres to the west. Some of the carts were damaged.

Charges are pending against the people arrested for breaking and entering, theft over $5000, and mischief over $5000, according to a news release issued Monday by the West Prince RCMP detachment.

RCMP are looking for anyone with information regarding the incident.

