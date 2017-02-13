Gold Cup Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many people in Charlottetown and eastern P.E.I. will get the day off Aug. 16 for Gold Cup Day.

Here's some of what's open and closed on Aug. 16:

Charlottetown municipal offices are closing at noon, but Summerside municipal offices are open.

Island Waste Management will have regular collection.

Sobeys stores are open regular hours.

Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.

Walmart is open regular hours.

Murphy's Queen Street Food Market is open regular hours.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open regular hours.

Charlottetown Mall is open regular hours.

Confederation Court Mall is open regular hours, though individual stores may close during the parade.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is open regular hours.

Provincial libraries in Prince County will be open. Libraries in Kings and Queens counties are closed.

T3 Transit

There are temporary changes to the T3 Transit schedule for the morning of the Gold Cup Parade.

Route 1: No service between 8 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Route 2: No service between 7:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Route 3: No service between 8:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Route 5: No service in the morning. Service begins at 1:20 p.m. at the Confederation Centre.

Route 9 (Cornwall): No changes to the morning schedule. Note that the noon run will leave Charlottetown Mall at 1 p.m.

Stratford: No service after 8:15 a.m. Note there will be a noon hour bus to Stratford leaving at 12:45 p.m.

East Collector: Last morning run to Queen Elizabeth Hospital from Confederation Centre is 7:45 a.m. Next available drop off and pick up at QEH is at 2 p.m.

North Collector: There will be no service to the airport from Charlottetown Mall at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Note changes to routes 1, 2 and 3 if transferring).

East Royalty: The last run will leave at 7:09 a.m. starting from Parkwood Estates. Returns will begin at 4:15 p.m.

Mount Herbert: There will be no service Aug. 16.

County Line Express: There will be no changes for the 6:25 a.m. departure from the Confederation Box Office on Queen Street. The 7:45 a.m. departure from the Confederation Box Office will remain the same as scheduled.

