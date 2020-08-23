Marc Campbell wins 'different' Gold Cup and Saucer race

Marc Campbell of Winsloe, P.E.I., won his third Gold Cup and Saucer race Saturday night, and though he said it had a different feel this year because of COVID-19, he was still savouring the victory after taking Time to Dance wire-to-wire in 1:51.4.

"That was just awesome," said Campbell, the all-time leader in harness racing victories at the Charlottetown Driving Park. "I mean COVID made everything a little bit different."

Because of pandemic health and travel restrictions, the 61st running of the Gold Cup and Saucer race was limited to Maritime horses. The number of spectators at Red Shores could only be a fraction of what it has been in the past.

"During the race you block everything out anyway," Campbell said. "You can still hear people cheering down the lane."

Marc Campbell, right, and Colin Sly, regional sales manager at The Guardian, pose for pictures after Campbell won the $60,000 Gold Cup and Saucer race Saturday night. (Al MacCormick/CBC)

He said nothing will ever compare to his first Gold Cup and Saucer win in 2013, but the 2020 victory was special in its own way. Time to Dance is a horse he trains and he "sees him in the barn every day."

"This was just wicked," he said of Saturday's win. "You know the crowd wasn't quite as big, but my family, everybody here, and the connection we have with this horse, makes it that much more special."

Time to Dance, owned by Brent Campbell and Matthew McDonald, paid $6.90 to win.

Lisburn finished second and Woodmere Ideal Art came third.

The pre-race favourite, Casimir Richie P, finished last.

