Gold Cup and Saucer purse leaps to $100K

P.E.I.'s harness racing industry is hopeful an announcement of a big increase in the purse for the Gold Cup and Saucer Race will lead to continued growth.

The purse will be $100,000 this year, up from $60,000 last year.

"The Atlantic Lottery Gold Cup and Saucer is the pinnacle of the race season here on P.E.I. and one of the top harness racing events in Canada and the United States," David MacKenzie, general manager of Red Shores, said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

"Today's announcement ensures that it remains so."

The higher payout is funded in part by Atlantic Lottery.

Blaine MacPherson expressed his excitement for the future of the industry at the news conference. (CBC)

"This will make this event, probably, one of the most popular events across North America in harness racing," said Blaine MacPherson, chair of the P.E.I. Harness Racing Industry Association.

Making this announcement now, before the start of the season, will give local owners the time to consider bringing in new horses to compete the race, he said.

While many industries struggled during the pandemic, MacPherson said harness racing on the Island has grown.

Mobile betting on races at the Charlottetown Driving Park has actually increased, said MacPherson. Charlottetown was one of the first tracks that began racing again in 2020, and that attracted attention across the continent.

Betting at the park has doubled in the last few years, he said. In 2018 it was a little more than $6 million, and last year it topped $12 million.

At the annual general meeting of the P.E.I. Harness Racing Industry Association Tuesday evening, a general increase in purses for the 2022 season was announced.