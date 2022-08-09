22 horses to compete for 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer
Popular race set for Aug. 20 at Charlottetown Driving Park at Red Shores
The purse is set, the track announcer is clearing his throat and the horses are getting ready for the first of three trial heats.
Excitement is beginning to mount for P.E.I.'s biggest harness race of the year, the Gold Cup & Saucer, at the Charlottetown Driving Park.
"The stage is really set now," said Lee Drake, manager of racing and broadcast for Red Shores properties.
"We're thrilled to have 22 horses. That's a big commitment from a lot of owners, a lot of trainers and drivers and coming from clear across the country and throughout North America."
A bigger purse — $100,000, up from $60,000 last year — is attracting more competitors, organizers said.
There will be three heats, two on Saturday and one Monday.
The 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race will be held Aug. 20, and is expected to attract about 20,000 spectators.
