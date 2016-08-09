Parts of longtime P.E.I. festivals will go ahead, but online only

Old Home Week and the Summerside Lobster Carnival will not go ahead as planned this summer due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But while there may be no parades or midways as in years past, the two longtime P.E.I. traditions have not been completely cancelled.

Harness racing, including the 61st Gold Cup and Saucer, which has been a big part of Old Home Week at Red Shores in Charlottetown, is expected to go ahead Aug. 13-22, said Lee Drake, manager of marketing and brands for Red Shores.

"If we can save the dates we'll find a way to make it work, whether there is a limited amount of spectators on the location, whether it's no spectators on location," he said.

P.E.I.'s harness racing season will begin June 4 at Red Shores without spectators in the stands. The races will be live streamed, and people are still able to place bets online. The same could happen for the Gold Cup and Saucer races, Drake said.

Old Home Week is one of the many festivals on P.E.I. affected by COVID-19. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Drake said while the hope is to have horses from other provinces involved in the race as in previous years, there is a possibility it may only be Island horses competing.

"The one thing we do have is you know the real stars, the stars are going to be on the track," he said.

"And we have the ability through a race day network and platforms to be able to broadcast this great event and any racing event throughout North America."

Lee Drake of Red Shores Racetrack & Casino discusses the decision to go ahead with Gold Cup & Saucer racing in August 5:57

Virtual kitchen party

The Summerside Lobster Carnival is also going online to try to salvage part of the popular event, now in its 64th year.

A virtual kitchen party is being planned for July 11, which would have been the final night of the carnival.

The Summerside Lobster Carnival was scheduled to take place July 9-11. (Explore Summerside/Facebook)

Chef Robert Pendergast will demonstrate how to prepare affordable lobster dishes, and the Richard Wood Trio will provide the music.

There will also be contests and other activities during the live stream.

Marlene Campbell, programming co-ordinator with Culture Summerside, said she hopes it will help lift the spirits of people who look forward to the carnival every year.

"It's kind of just a way of trying to keep lobster carnival alive," she said.

Summerside Coun. Carrie Adams said it was difficult to cancel the on-site portion of the carnival, but it was the right decision based on information from the public health office and in the interests of safety.

"The time was getting a little short and we couldn't wait out any longer in regards to planning," she said.

"Unfortunately we had to make the decision, now that it's made we'll move on with some new planning."

