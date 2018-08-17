Your guide to Gold Cup Parade road closures Friday in Charlottetown

In anticipation of P.E.I.'s Gold Cup Parade, Islanders are being asked to use extra caution while driving through Charlottetown on Friday.

The Gold Cup is the largest annual event in Atlantic Canada and the largest street parade east of Montreal, a news release from the city said.

It draws crowds of more than 60,000 spectators each year, the release said.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and end around noon.

To usher in this year's parade, spectators will be treated to a Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft flyby with a CP140 Aurora military aircraft to mark the start of the parade.

A map of road closures for Friday's Gold Cup Parade in Charlottetown. (City of Charlottetown)

Parking will be prohibited along the entire parade route beginning at 2 a.m. Friday until the conclusion of the parade.

Vehicles parked in no parking zones will be towed at the owner's expense, without notice, the release said.

Here's a list of road closures Islanders can expect, beginning as early as 9 a.m.:

North River Road from McGill Avenue to Brighton Road.

Brighton Road from North River Road to Great George Street.

Great George Street from Euston Street to Grafton Street.

Grafton Street from Great George Street to Queen Street.

Queen Street from Grafton Street to Water Street.

Water Street from Queen Street to Weymouth Street.

North River Road, between Seaview Boulevard and McGill Avenue will be closed off from 7 a.m. until the end of the parade.

Access to Water Street from Grafton Street will be closed to traffic at about 10:30 a.m., with controlled access to the Downtown Walk-in Clinic from Weymouth Street.

Pedestrians are being asked to stay off roadways during the parade teardown.

