Here are Charlottetown's traffic restrictions for the Gold Cup Parade

The City of Charlottetown is reminding motorists of traffic restrictions before, during and after the Gold Cup Parade on Friday morning.

The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and wrap up around noon.

North River Road, between Seaview Boulevard Avenue and McGill Avenue, will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. until the parade is over. Only registered parade entries will be permitted via North River Road at Belvedere Avenue.

Here's a look at tomorrow's parade route:

The following roads will be closed as early as 9 a.m. until the parade wraps:

North River Road from McGill Avenue to Brighton Road.

Brighton Road from North River Road to Euston Street.

Euston Street from Brighton Road to Great George Street.

Great George Street from Euston Street to Grafton Street.

Grafton Street from Great George Street to Queen Street.

Queen Street from Grafton Street to Water Street.

Water Street from Queen Street to Weymouth Street.

Water Street access from Grafton Street will be closed to traffic at about 10:30 a.m. with controlled access to the medical centre from Weymouth Street.

Parking will be prohibited along the entire parade route from the early morning hours Friday until the parade is over. Vehicles parked in the no parking zones will be towed at the owner's expense without notice.

The parade starts at North River Road and ends near Founder's Hall. (goldcupparade.ca)

