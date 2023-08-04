Gold Cup Parade changing its traditional route

The Gold Cup Parade in Charlottetown is changing its traditional route this summer.

The changes are meant to mitigate traffic and improve access to Charlottetown's downtown core, according to a news release issued by the parade committee Friday.

The first half of the parade route will remain the same: starting by Queen Charlotte Intermediate School and heading south on North River Road, turning left on Brighton Road, continuing on Euston Street, turning right on Great George Street and right again on Grafton Street.

That's when the new changes begin: rather than turning left on Queen Street and continuing on Water Street to Prince Street, the parade will travel straight on Grafton Street. It will then turn right on Rochford Street, then left on Fitzroy Street to conclude.

There will be some changes to the second half of the Gold Cup Parade's traditional route. (Gold Cup Parade Committee)

The parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug.18. The entire route will close to traffic at 9 a.m.

North River Road, between Belvedere Avenue and McGill Avenue, and Kirkwood Drive, between Trafalgar Street and North River Road, will also close to traffic at 7 a.m.