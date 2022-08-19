P.E.I.'s Gold Cup Parade in photos

The Gold Cup Parade returned to Charlottetown on Friday for the first time after a two-year break due to COVID-19.

The theme was "Celebrating Parades of the Past, Present, and Tomorrow – 60 Years of the Gold Cup Parade."

While it rained in the early morning, the precipitation held off for most of the parade, which began at 10 a.m.

If you weren't able to watch the parade live, here are some photos that capture the excitement.