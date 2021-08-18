Floats to be featured in this year's Gold Cup Parade built by newcomers

Newcomers to Canada have played a key role in this year's Gold Cup Parade Neighbourhood Tour.

While the parade won't take place as it usually does due to COVID-19, two scaled-down versions will be happening this Friday.

This year, the tour will feature floats created by participants in the Construction Association of P.E.I.'s Newcomers in Construction program.

Ten newcomers participated in the project, and four floats were built.

"It's quite the thing for them … to be able to sit on the front lawn with their family, their kids or whatever and, as things go back, they can say 'I took part. That's something that I built,'" said Graham Hicken, carpenter instructor at the association.

The tours will begin on Friday at 10 a.m. (Graham Hicken)

The tours will travel through Beach Grove, Brighton, city centre, Sherwood, Parkdale and downtown Charlottetown. Both will begin at 10 a.m.

A map of the two routes and further details on the event can be found here .

