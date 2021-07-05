Charlottetown's Gold Cup Parade seeks float proposals for 'neighbourhood tour'
The Gold Cup Parade committee is seeking float proposals from the business community for this year's event, which will see the parade tour through Charlottetown neighbourhoods.
The deadline for submissions is July 12
The Gold Cup Parade committee is seeking float proposals from the business community for this year's event, which will see the parade tour through Charlottetown neighbourhoods.
The committee says a select number of floats will be spreading P.E.I. spirit throughout Charlottetown on Aug. 20. The event is replacing the larger parade due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Four organizations will be allowed to include floats in the parade. Organizers are asking for family-friendly, entertaining, inclusive and inspiring ideas.
Float supplies will be provided to each selected organization to minimize costs and create consistency between other floats. Ideas need to be submitted by July 12.
The traditional parade was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?