Charlottetown's Gold Cup Parade seeks float proposals for 'neighbourhood tour'

The Gold Cup Parade committee is seeking float proposals from the business community for this year's event, which will see the parade tour through Charlottetown neighbourhoods.

The committee says a select number of floats will be spreading P.E.I. spirit throughout Charlottetown on Aug. 20. The event is replacing the larger parade due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Four organizations will be allowed to include floats in the parade. Organizers are asking for family-friendly, entertaining, inclusive and inspiring ideas.

Float supplies will be provided to each selected organization to minimize costs and create consistency between other floats. Ideas need to be submitted by July 12.

The traditional parade was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

