Gold Cup Parade officially off for 2020; highlights show planned

The Gold Cup Parade organizing committee has confirmed what had been widely expected: The beloved Charlottetown parade will not go ahead in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual parade usually takes place every August on the Friday of Old Home Week. It tees up the Gold Cup and Saucer harness race, which takes place at two minutes to midnight the Saturday after the parade.

Most Old Home Week festivities — along with a slew of other exhibitions — were cancelled back in May. The 61st Gold Cup and Saucer race is still expected to go ahead on August 22, likely with no spectators or a limited numbers of them.

"Given the current public health situation, our committee feels that we must put the health and safety of our participants, sponsors and spectators first," Gold Cup Parade chair Ray Murphy said in a written release Friday afternoon.

"We made the difficult decision not to host the usual street parade which gathers thousands of people together in one place."

Instead of a parade, the committee said a one-hour special will be aired on Eastlink Community TV at 11 a.m. on Aug 21, showing parade highlights from past events.

Organizers claim that the Gold Cup Parade is the largest annual event in Atlantic Canada and the largest parade east of Montreal. Old Home Week dates back to 1888, according to the Tourism P.E.I. website.

