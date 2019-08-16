This year's Gold Cup Parade stuns with 90 show-stopping entries

P.E.I.'s colourful Gold Cup Parade made its way through Charlottetown's streets, flanked with cheering Islanders on Friday.

The parade is the largest annual event in Atlantic Canada and the largest street parade east of Montreal, a news release from the city said.

Charlottetown police estimate crowds were consistent with previous years, swelling to between 50,000 and 60,000 people. The fun kicked off at 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

To usher in this year's parade, spectators were treated to a Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft flyby with a CP140 Aurora military aircraft.

Here are a few of the event's highlights.

The parade's theme was Vive l'Acadie. P.E.I. Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry served as one of the parade marshals alongside actors depicting iconic Acadian literary figures Gabriel and Evangeline.

The theme aimed to celebrate the 2019 World Acadian Congress being hosted in August by P.E.I. and New Brunswick.

The Acadian Congress was expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors to the provinces with the hope of tracing their Acadian roots.

Floats dazzled Charlottetown's streets as thousands of people watched them. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

This year's parade had about 90 entries, here are some of this year's winners.

"It was a fantastic year," said Derek Tweel, one of the organizers of the parade.

Charlottetown Mitsubishi was the recipient of the best first-time entry presented by RBC.

The parade wrapped up at about noon — just about the same time the Island was met with another major power outage — the second outage in a period of 24 hours. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

P.E.I.'s 14 Wing Band was the recipient of the award for best band.

The winner of the best presentation of this year's parade theme was awarded to Parks Canada and was presented by McDonald's. And Whisper Wood Villa was the recipient of the judge's choice award.

This year's Gold Cup Parade saw about 90 entries. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The parade saw some of the classic floats Islanders look out for each year, along with some fun new entries. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

