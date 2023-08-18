Content
Rain won't stop Charlottetown's Gold Cup Parade

It's not the best of weather Friday morning, but the participants in Charlottetown's Gold Cup Parade are still tuning up their instruments and preparing the floats and inflatables.

‘There’s no feeling like it’

Map of Gold Cup Parade route for 2023
'A little bit of showers isn't going to stop anybody on P.E.I. from watching the parade,' says parade co-ordinator Derek Tweel (Gold Cup Parade)

"This is a huge Island tradition. There's no feeling like it," said parade co-ordinator Derek Tweel.

"We've been through hurricanes, we've been through COVID. A little bit of showers isn't going to stop anybody on P.E.I. from watching the parade or putting it on."

The parade starts at 10. Tweel told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier he saw some chairs set up last night where people were reserving their viewing position.

This year the parade route has been changed in an effort to help keep traffic around the city.

