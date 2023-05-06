RCMP Musical Ride to lead Aug. 18 Gold Cup Parade through Charlottetown

The RCMP Musical Ride will lead the Gold Cup Parade through downtown Charlottetown this summer.

The announcement was made during a news conference Wednesday outlining details of the annual parade, which this year takes place on Aug. 18.

The Musical Ride is touring the country celebrating its 150th anniversary. It will perform in Crapaud on Aug. 17 before leading the parade the following day.

"The Musical Ride is iconic, and I guess when you say RCMP people think of the Musical Ride," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Troy MacLean. "People think a lot of the members are on the Musical Ride, when in fact it's a group of people that are skilled in equestrian."

RCMP Staff Sgt. Troy MacLean, left, says when many people think of the RCMP, the Musical Ride comes to mind. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Arden Hopkin and Lucas MacDonald, who won medals at the 2023 Canada Winter Games on P.E.I., will serve as parade marshals.

The theme for the parade is "An Island Summer," said Vanessa Smith, a member of the Gold Cup Parade committee.

"We're encouraging all float entries and volunteers, et cetera, to dress up and embody that theme whatever it is, from ice cream to Anne of Green Gables to beach, sun, surf — whatever."

Vanessa Smith, a member of the Gold Cup Parade committee, is encouraging people to dress up in an 'Island summer' them for the parade. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The deadline to enter a float in the parade is Aug. 1.

The parade is one of the highlights of Old Home Week, which many residents believe marks the beginning of the end of summer on the Island.