Gold Cup Parade returns to mark 60th anniversary

Pack up the lawn chairs and sunscreen — the Gold Cup Parade is making its return after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

This year will mark the parade's 60th anniversary.

It will take place in Charlottetown on Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m.

The parade traditionally draws thousands of spectators who line the streets of downtown Charlottetown. It is a popular part of Old Home Week, which runs from Aug. 12-20, and includes the prestigious Gold Cup and Saucer harness race.

Islanders can expect a traditional Old Home Week — with not only the parade, but agricultural shows, midway and other entertainment, said Old Home Week official Sandra Hodder Acorn.

"When you see that ferris wheel up, you know it's Old Home Week," she said. "So we're going to see lots of happy faces, I'm hoping."

This year, the parade will feature live character appearances of Marvel superheroes Spider-Man, Black Widow and Black Panther.

Applications to enter a float in the Gold Cup Parade will be accepted until Aug. 1.