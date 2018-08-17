Gold Cup Parade packs downtown Charlottetown

Floats, inflatables, and marching bands began coming together early Friday morning for Charlottetown's 57th Gold Cup Parade.

There are 105 floats in this year's parade, and thousands will line the streets to watch.

A pipe band plays its way down Great George Street. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

Getting the parade going was a tall order for these stilt walkers. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

Parade marshals Gerard Gallant and Mike Kelly. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

They were in place early waiting for the parade in downtown Charlottetown. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

The theme is P.E.I.'s Got Talent, and the parade features honorary parade marshals Gerard Gallant and Mike Kelly of the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The weather is forecast to be close to perfect, with sunny skies and a high of 21 C.

