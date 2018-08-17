Gold Cup Parade packs downtown Charlottetown
Thousands will watch the region's largest parade
Floats, inflatables, and marching bands began coming together early Friday morning for Charlottetown's 57th Gold Cup Parade.
There are 105 floats in this year's parade, and thousands will line the streets to watch.
The theme is P.E.I.'s Got Talent, and the parade features honorary parade marshals Gerard Gallant and Mike Kelly of the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
Lots of excitement as the parade makes its way through downtown. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pei?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pei</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goldcupparade?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goldcupparade</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goldcupparade2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goldcupparade2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peisgottalent?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peisgottalent</a> <a href="https://t.co/P5QbPVchKS">pic.twitter.com/P5QbPVchKS</a>—@CBCPEI
The parade is underway! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pei?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pei</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goldcupparade?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goldcupparade</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goldcupparade2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goldcupparade2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peisgottalent?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peisgottalent</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ys71Z6qPNo">pic.twitter.com/Ys71Z6qPNo</a>—@CBCPEI
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldCupParade?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldCupParade</a> <a href="https://t.co/tnFhOmBBo9">pic.twitter.com/tnFhOmBBo9</a>—@the_girl
The weather is forecast to be close to perfect, with sunny skies and a high of 21 C.
With files from Jesara Sinclair
