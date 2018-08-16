Organizers put finishing touches on Gold Cup Parade preparations

The Gold Cup and Saucer Parade is just one sleep away and Islanders — and organizers — are getting geared up for the festivities.

Ray Murphy, chair of the parade's organizing committee, says there are 105 floats in this year's parade.

Ray Murphy, the parade chair, is in his eighth year in the position. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

He said the theme of the parade — P.E.I.'s got talent — is likely driving some of the excitement.

"We all know now who the marshals are, Gerard Turk Gallant and Mike Kelly, very appropriate marshals for this year, given what they accomplished over the past season," Murphy said.

"That being said, there's a lot of other talent. Whether it's actors, whether it's artists, whether it's musicians, whether it's sports players."

'An honour'

New Glasgow Lobster Suppers — which turned 60 this year — will have a float in the parade and Corey Nicholson, who will be driving the truck for the display, says he's excited for the opportunity.

"Really honoured, this will be our second year in the parade, we went in for our 50th year and we're going back in for our 60th," he said.

"I've been going to the parade ever since I was a young kid, so I really enjoy it and I'm glad to be in it this year."

Corey Nicholson will be driving the truck that will pull the New Glasgow Lobster Suppers float. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The float — designed to pay homage to the restaurant's employees — will have balloons saying 1958 on the front and 2018 on the back, with older employees sitting at a table on the front and younger workers on the back.

"We've had great staff over 60 years, we couldn't do without our staff," Nicholson said.

"We've had people working here since they were really young and we've had people working here for 40 years."

'So committed'

Murphy said the organizing committee starts their work in January, meeting every couple of weeks until June, when they meet weekly.

"We have a fantastic committee, and they're so committed, they work very hard," he said.

Corey Nicholson works to put the finishing touches on the New Glasgow Lobster Suppers float. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"The parade day itself, there's a lot of excitement and when we're in the viewing stand to see the people coming through, it's just a very gratifying feeling and I can't say enough for those who have done the organizing in the background.

"The next three days are going to be fun."

