This year's Guardian Gold Cup & Saucer race is going forward at full speed, even if the pandemic once again puts a damper on the annual tradition.

Public health restrictions will limit the number of people that can attend the horse race, though they have been eased this year compared to 2020.

"This year, they have relaxed them a bit more for outside viewing," said Lee Drake, manager of racing and broadcast at Red Shores.

"We're going to have pods outside spread out on the tarmac, which is the open air segment of Red Shores, so we're excited about that. It means more people will be able to experience the race in person."

The 62nd edition of the race will take place Aug. 21.

Close to 2,000 spectators will be able to watch the event outside, with indoor and patio capacity allowing for an additional 200 people. In a normal year, however, the venue could host close to 15,000 people.

"We're happy with that," Drake said. "We understand and we're hoping our customers will understand as well.… It's been a difficult year, but let's do it together and be safe and hopefully in 2022 we'll be back to normal."

A sold-out affair

With a lot of the available seating already sold out, Drake advised people interested in attending to closely monitor Red Shores' social media for updates on capacity.

He added that the lack of available space in the venue has coincided with record viewership numbers for Red Shores' broadcasts across the region and beyond.

"We're going to take that opportunity to continue to promote Prince Edward Island and not only the horse racing and the excitement that we have here, but the Island as a whole."

