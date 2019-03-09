P.E.I. RCMP getting reports of motorist trying to sell gold for cash

RCMP on P.E.I. say they've received complaints this week from drivers getting flagged down by a motorist claiming to be short on money for gas, and offering to sell gold jewelry in exchange for cash.

On Monday, Tracey Livingstone was driving from Summerside to Kensington when she said she saw a vehicle parked on the side of the road and a man flagged her down.

"I moved my purse off the front seat, rolled my window down just about halfway — enough that he could speak, and I could hear him," she said.

Livingstone said the man told her he was short on gas, his cards weren't working and offered to sell her a gold bracelet.

"He said he wasn't asking for something for nothing and he pulled out his gold bracelet. I can't imagine it would have been real."

Saw warning on social media

Livingstone said she saw posts on social media warning about a man offering jewelry for cash from his vehicle.

"I told him, 'buddy you're all over Facebook, so just watch what you're doing,'" Livingstone said.

She said she told him to go to a pawn shop in Summerside to sell his bracelets if he needed money.

Another woman also reported something similar. She said the man in that incident was aggressive and it left her rattled.

Police said it doesn't appear any crime has been committed here — it is a case of buyer beware.

Charlottetown police said they would like to get a vehicle description or plate number and investigate further.

Livingstone said Islanders are known for being generous and caring, but they should be careful if they see someone trying to flag them down on the side of the road.

"In this day and age we have to be more aware — not everybody is as kind as we are," Livingstone said.

More P.E.I. news