Charlottetown chamber of commerce CEO jailed for impaired driving

Robert Godfrey, the chief executive officer of the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce, has pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

He appeared in provincial court in Charlottetown on Monday, where he was sentenced to three days in jail. He started serving the sentence immediately.

Godfrey, 37, has also been fined $1,000 and told to pay a $300 victim surcharge, as well as losing his licence for a year. He has no prior record.

Court heard Godfrey's vehicle was observed crossing the centre line while he was driving in Stratford on May 7 at about 2 a.m.

Godfrey told court he is deeply remorseful and embarrassed. He said it wouldn't happen again.

'Incredibly disappointing'

"He notified members of the executive immediately after the incident, when it happened," chamber president Bill DeBlois told CBC News on Monday afternoon. "It's obviously incredibly disappointing from our standpoint."

He added that Godfrey "made a terrible mistake but he has accepted full responsibility for his actions. He will face and is facing the full consequences of that himself."

Godfrey took over as the chamber's CEO in September 2021 after spending seven years as executive director of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture,