Fire shuts down popular fish and chips restaurant in Kensington

The Go Fish Eatery in Kensington, P.E.I., was heavily damaged by fire Sunday morning and is likely beyond repair, says the town's police chief.

Chief Lewis Sutherland says a passerby noticed the fire at about 5:30 a.m. and called 911.

The Kensington Fire Department had the fire extinguished by the time Sutherland arrived at about 6:15. There were no injuries, and nobody was at the restaurant at the time of the fire, he said.

"It's still standing but it will probably have to be taken down."

The restaurant, located in an old town structure, had opened for the season May 7.

A Facebook post on the Go Fish Eatery Facebook page Sunday said the business expects to be closed for the "foreseeable future."

Sutherland said it's a big loss not only for the owners, but the town as well.

"They're well known for having the best fish and chips around and people flocked there and it's going to be sorely missed this summer unless they can find another location."

The fire marshal is investigating. Sutherland said there is no indication of anything suspicious.

