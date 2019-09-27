'We're all going to feel the impact': Hundreds gather for climate protest in Charlottetown

Hundreds are gathered in front of Province House in Charlottetown Friday taking part in the global climate strike, joining people in more than 150 countries working to raise awareness and demand action on climate change.

The event is being hosted by P.E.I. Youth for Climate as part of a worldwide movement inspired by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg of Sweden, who has made headlines around the world for her climate-change activism.

Katie Shaw, a Grade 11 student at Charlottetown Rural, was one of the many at the protest in Charlottetown. She said climate change "is a really important issue for me" and she wants it to be everyone's top priority.

"It doesn't matter how old you are, what you identify as, what your class is, or what country you were born in, we all live on the same planet and we're all going to feel the impact if we lose it," she said.

'I find her really inspiring'

Shaw went to the protest by herself, she said, and was shocked by the number of people that showed up to the climate strike in Charlottetown. A big reason why she wanted to go was because she was inspired by Thunberg's activism.

Katie Shaw, a Grade 11 student at Charlottetown Rural, was one of the many at the protest in Charlottetown. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"I just really admire her tenacity and her perseverance, I find that really inspirational," she said.

"I find her really inspiring … now she's made such a wave around the world and it's really, I think, inspiring change."

Groups taking part in the global climate strike have been hosting events for the past week.

Last Friday, about 100 people demonstrated in Charlottetown voicing concern about climate change and inaction by world leaders.

Islanders of all ages are gathered at Province House in Charlottetown Friday. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Protesters say they are worried about future generations. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Some protesters say they hope to get the issue of climate change into the spotlight for the federal election. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

