P.E.I.'s Glenaladale Estate gets $584K government investment

Ottawa and the P.E.I. government teamed up Monday to provide a big boost to the development plan for Glenaladale Estate, a heritage site north of Charlottetown.

The board of directors for the estate is getting $484,000 from Canadian Heritage, and a further $100,000 from the province.

"The Glenaladale Estate has played a really important role in our rich history and heritage here on Prince Edward Island. Making sure that we preserve sites like these for the future is absolutely vital," said local MP Lawrence MacAulay.

The funding marks the 250th anniversary of the arrival of the Glenaladale settlers at Tracadie Cross in 1772.

The estate itself is a 215-hectare property that includes a brick mansion, dating from 1884, and a schoolhouse.

The board of directors for the Glenaladale Heritage Trust has plans to create a Scottish cultural centre on the site.

Over the next three years the trust intends to create a public performance space, artist studios and residences, and offer an arts training program.

