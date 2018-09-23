Body of missing fisherman Glen DesRoches found

The body of Capt. Glen DesRoches, one of two fishermen who had been missing since Tuesday when their boat capsized off North Cape, P.E.I., has been found, his sister-in-law says.

Tignish fire Chief Allan Gavin says the department got a call at about 8 a.m. Sunday about a body in the water about half a kilometre west of the North Cape Lighthouse.

Fire officials waded into the water to collect the body and remove it from the water.

The body is now with the coroner's office, Gavin said.

DesRoches's sister-in-law, Jenny DesRoches, said there will be a vigil Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Simon-St. Jude Church in Tignish.

The body of Moe Getson, who was also on the boat, is still missing. A third crew member had made it ashore safely on Tuesday.

With files from Steve Bruce and Sarah MacMillan