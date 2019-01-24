Skip to Main Content
Girls Strong program in Summerside expanding
New



A girls empowerment program in Summerside is expanding.

After-school program will offer sessions on Mondays and Tuesdays

From left, Breann Kirk, Lexi MacDonald, Jacklynn Kinch, Belle Arsenault, Paige Woodbury and Kyah Lockhart show artwork they created as part of the Girls Strong program. (Submitted by Danielle Richard)



Girls Strong is a program the Summerside Boys and Girls Club has been offering on Mondays after school from October to June since 2016. Now they plan to add another session on Tuesdays after school.

About 60 girls have gone through the program, said co-ordinator Danielle Richard. It focuses on issues that affect girls 11 to 14, including self-esteem, bullying, healthy relationships and communication.

'Learning something but having fun'

"Our goals are to be able to approach these topics and not have it seem like a classroom setting," Richard said. "They're learning something but having fun at the same time and sometimes they don't even realize that so it's pretty good."

Girls Strong is free, including transportation, if it's needed. It's one of 20 programs across the country paid for by the Canadian Women's Foundation.

The four-year project received $160,000 in funding.

With files from Laura Chapin

