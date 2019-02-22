100-year-old Girl Guide leader passing down wisdom

Although Lulu Hutt may be 100 years old, she's still a girl guide at heart.

On her 100th birthday, Jan. 17, girl guides gathered around her chair at Maplewood Manor in Alberton. Hutt shared stories about what life was like when she was young.

"We didn't have television those days and radio, but we made our own fun," she said.

Honorary Girl Guide leaders like Hutt help teach young girl guides knitting and other skills.

Intergenerational programming

Darlene Oakes, a longtime Girl Guide leader, said she discovered there had been no group in West Prince for several years.

So, she started to wonder where she could hold meetings and someone suggested using Maplewood Manor.

You can imagine the noise level when there is 19 little girls in a building, everyone knows they are here. — Darlene Oakes

Oakes is also the administrator of long-term care for West Prince and thought it would be a good opportunity for the residents and girl guides to interact.

"The manors are already involved with intergenerational programming," Oakes said. "We've got kids who come in and read with the residents. We've got teenage students that come in as part of their volunteer hours. We've got daycares coming into some of the manors."

Oakes believes Girl Guide meetings go in line with a plan to increase intergenerational programming.

Expanding the idea

The Maplewood Manor group has grown to 19, and another group was formed which meets at the Margaret Stewart Ellis Home in O'Leary.

"That's a little smaller, it's just getting started, there is five in that, but I know it will grow as word gets out there."

Girl guides and residents both benefit from the meetings, Oakes said.

"The residents light up when the girls are around. You can imagine the noise level when there is 19 little girls in a building, everyone knows they are here. I've been nothing but impressed with how supportive everyone has been with having the programs in the manors."

Oakes is interested to see how far the idea goes. Hutt looks forward to seeing the girls at Maplewood Manor for their meetings.

"They are lively, interesting and well-mannered," she said. "They are very nice girls."

