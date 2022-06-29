15-year-old girl dies after being struck by truck at bonfire

A 15-year-old girl from Abegweit First Nation has died after she was struck by a pickup truck in Alexandra, P.E.I., at around midnight Saturday, police say.

Members of the Queens District detachment were alerted to the tragedy while responding to a complaint about a group of about 30-40 youth gathered around a bonfire near the Wharf Road in Alexandra, said RCMP Sgt. Craig Eveleigh.

"While we were there dispersing the youth we heard a call for help," Eveleigh said. "It came from a truck driver and passenger who they believe they had just struck somebody on the ground."

Police found the girl at the side of the truck and called EMS, he said.

The girl died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck and the passenger remained at the scene and were not injured, Eveleigh said.

Police took statements from witnesses. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

Eveleigh could not say if alcohol was a factor.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the P.E.I. coroner's office are assisting with the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Queens District RCMP at 902-368-9300. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).