Summerside family hopes someone will return Sparkles the giraffe

Jerome, a two-metre high aluminum giraffe, is missing a smaller giraffe companion that usually stands beside him.

Lynne Lowe, who runs Baker Shore Bed and Breakfast in Summerside, P.E.I., said the giraffes usually sit near the front of the property so people passing by can see them.

But Sparkles, the smaller giraffe named by their granddaughter, was missing when Lowe and her husband woke up Saturday morning.

"We're just assuming somebody on a dare or somebody who thought it would look better on their lawn ran off with it," said Lowe.

The smaller missing giraffe looks like Jerome, but is only about a metre high.

The giraffes aren't just lawn ornaments. Lowe said they were a wedding gift from her husband because she loves giraffes so much.

"They have been a part of our family for a very long time," Lowe said.

'It was pick or choose, but the giraffes were never a question. They were coming and we brought them to the Island,' says Lowe. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The giraffes were made in Texas, then shipped up to their home in Alberta. The couple placed them inside for years to greet visitors.

Last year, when Lowe and her husband decided to move to P.E.I., they couldn't take everything with them.

"It was pick or choose, but the giraffes were never a question," she said. "They were coming and we brought them to the Island."

They kept the giraffes inside while living in Alberta out of fear they might be stolen. But they figured the aluminum ornaments would be safe outside on P.E.I.

While Lowe is trying to be optimistic Sparkles will be returned, she is taking some security measures with Jerome. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"We haven't heard that many bad stories on the Island and all our experiences since moving here have been wonderful," she said. "We never even thought it would happen."

RCMP confirmed they did get a report of the stolen giraffe on Saturday.

"They came over, took a picture, took a statement, said they would keep their eyes open," Lowe said, adding police at first were surprised to hear about a missing giraffe.

Lowe said she also posted on social media, but didn't get any leads.

While Lowe is trying to be optimistic, she is taking some security measures with Jerome.

"So many comments on social media about how people have enjoyed seeing them and how disappointed they are, we've decided he is going to go back into the front yard, but he will be secured down with concrete posts going into the ground," she said.

"I'd just like to say whoever took him if you could just bring it back."

Lowe said if Sparkles doesn't return, she and her husband may get a new miniature giraffe made.

