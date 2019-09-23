Gifts from the Heart store opening 'a good feeling' for founder

Gifts from the Heart is finally open at its new home on Spring Lane in Charlottetown.

The not-for-profit — devoted to helping low-income Islanders, those going through temporary hardships and the homeless — opened its doors to the community in its new building on Monday.

"I'm pretty pleased and excited to have it opened," said founder Betty Begg-Brooks. "It's been a long go and this spot here for the store is the same size as my house, so it's great. Now, I have a little bit of privacy at my home."

The store is similar to thrift stores that sell donated items like clothing, shoes, home goods, food and more — the only difference here is nothing costs any money.

The store is filled with donated items for all ages, from children to adults.

"We deal with a lot of people," she said. "A lot of low income, those going through hardships, mental illness, tent people, street people, just everybody basically that are rejected from day to day. So if we can make their life just a little bit better, then that's a good feeling."

The new store will offer free clothing, shoes, home goods, food and more. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Client Maria Power, who is partly blind, said it's financially difficult for her to go out and buy clothes.

"To come here and to be welcomed and to have help to pick it out, and just to bring it home when you don't have very much and you get a new dress or you get a new outfit," Power said.

"You put it on and you feel like you're a hundred dollars."

'Feel like they're home'

Begg-Brooks said she doesn't think there should be any barriers that prevent people from having access to the things they need.

"They can come here and they can shop and we just offer love and kindness and no money is exchanged," Begg-Brooks said.

"Some people still think there's a catch to it, but there's no catch to it. We're just trying to give them a hand up."

Client Maria Power says Betty Begg-Brooks and volunteers with Gifts from the Heart are like family to her. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Power, who picked out a dress and a couple of outfits, said Begg-Brooks and the people that work at Gifts from the Heart are more to her than just volunteers who help run the store.

"Sometimes with disabilities or being low income you feel alone and you feel like you don't belong and Betty has brought a place where people can come and they can feel like they're home, it's family," Power said.

"I could be feeling down when I come here. I have a coffee, I talk to Betty, I talk to the people who work here and I leave like Mary Poppins. What's garbage to somebody else, it's a treasure to me anyway, and I thank God for people like Betty and for people who volunteer their time and work here."

'This is my passion'

The province has agreed to pay the lease for a year.

The Gifts from the Heart store will be open Monday to Friday from 10 until 4. Donations can be dropped off Monday, Wednesday and Friday. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

All other utilities, like oil and electricity, will be paid by Begg-Brooks and with money she can raise through donations from the community.

"This is my passion," Begg-Brooks said. "I know what it's like to be hungry, I know what it's like to have nothing and basically, I'll fight until the last breath is in me."

The free store will be open Monday to Friday from 10 until 4. Donations can be dropped off Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

