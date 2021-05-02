Island woman receives award for helping those facing poverty
Gifts from the Heart owner gets gift of her own
Betty Begg-Brooks has been helping Islanders in need for years through her organization Gifts from the Heart.
She was recognized for that work on Sunday.
During Begg-Brooks's 75th birthday celebration, she was awarded the Meritorious Service Decoration by P.E.I. Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry in Charlottetown.
"This has been a wonderful day and I'm so happy they did this for me," Begg-Brooks said.
The non-profit Gifts from the Heart helps low-income Islanders, those going through temporary hardships and those facing homelessness.
Begg-Brooks wiped tears from her eyes as she was handed a lapel pin representing the decoration.
When Begg-Brooks got the call letting her know she would be receiving the award, she said she didn't feel like she was worthy.
"I didn't do it for recognition, I did it because there is a great need," she said. "Really, I didn't need a medal to keep doing the work that I do."
Usually the award comes in the form of a medal, but Begg-Brooks has to wait until the COVID-19 situation improves before she can head to Ottawa to receive it. She's excited for that moment.
"You pass the medal down to someone in your family," she said.
Begg-Brooks has a daughter working in Toronto who has a non-profit organization helping feed people facing homelessness.
"She would be the one I pass this medal on to," Begg-Brooks said.
Begg-Brooks isn't taking too much time to soak the moment. She said she will be back at work Monday.
