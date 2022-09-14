Drone survey protects Basin Head's unique species of Irish moss 

The Souris watershed group is taking to the air to monitor a rare species of giant Irish moss found only at Basin Head, in northeastern Prince Edward Island.

The species is unique, growing to the size of a dinner plate. It doesn't have what's called a holdfast, to attach itself to a rock or shell, but has to tangle itself up in clumps of mussels to stay put.

In the past, crews from the Souris and Area Branch of the P.E.I. Wildlife Federation would do walking surveys to monitor the site.

Now they are using a drone and software to help them track the Irish moss population at Basin Head.

"When you're in the water doing the Irish moss surveys, you're wading through the beds," said Keila Miller, co-watershed coordinator.

"You're not stepping on anything as you go — you're trying your best not to — but you're still disturbing the beds, you're putting stress on the clumps, on your mussels, on your Irish moss, and you don't want to do that."

Giant Irish moss grows only in the waters at Basin Head in northeastern Prince Edward Island. It doesn't have a holdfast to anchor itself to a rock or a shell. Instead, it tangles itself up in clumps of mussels. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"It's really important not to disturb the beds because they do get stressed out, and because they're navigating through climate change. It's one thing that we can do to help them out so they can thrive."

'Very fulfilling'

Miller said the amount of Irish moss at Basin Head has grown since restoration efforts started in 2015.

Since then, the Souris group and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans have been planting clumps of Irish moss and mussels, starting in June and continuing until ice forms on the lagoon.

The group will switch exclusively to drone surveys in the next couple of years, eliminating the need to wade into the water. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"It was almost extinct, down to a few five-gallon buckets, and now we're into about 181 metres [of] surface squared," Miller said.

"It's very satisfying because you know that this species was not doing very well, for a number of reasons, and now it's doing very well."

We have to continue to work on this particular area because of climate change... We have to make sure we're making it as resilient as possible. —Keila Miller, Souris and Area Branch of the P.E.I. Wildlife Federation

"We have to continue to work on this particular area because of climate change. There's going to be a lot of changes to the Irish moss's ecosystem and habitat, so we have to make sure we're making it as resilient as possible."

A view of the Basin Head lagoon from the CBC drone. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Jake MacKinnon is a project manager with the Souris watershed group, and flies the drone for the Irish moss survey work.

"The only issue with the software that we use with the drone is that it doesn't really identify the different shades of water very well," he said.



"We try to … be up here on some of the lunar tides, which are much lower than others, and hopefully expose as much of the bed as as possible when we're trying to survey."

Jake MacKinnon is a project manager with the Souris watershed group and flies the drone for the Irish moss survey work. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

MacKinnon said the drone has become more and more useful for the group's field work.

"I would say that I've used this drone probably twice as much [as] what I did last year," he said.

Valuable information

Miller said the group will switch exclusively to drone surveys in the next couple of years, eliminating the need to wade into the water.

She said the drone surveys will also provide valuable information about how the Irish moss is doing.

Jake MacKinnon gets ready to set up his drone to do a survey of the giant Irish moss at Basin Head. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"It's going to be really outstanding. We're going to have physical pictures of how the arm changes, how the erosion is looking, how deep the channels are," Miller said.

"You're going to be able to see all of those changes over many years, and that will help to concentrate your restoration efforts."