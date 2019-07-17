Governor General meets Premier Dennis King for 1st time
Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, visited P.E.I. Premier Dennis King for the first time along with Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry Wednesday evening at Fanningbank in Charlottetown.
Julie Payette will travel to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine after visiting P.E.I.
Payette will travel to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine after visiting P.E.I. — where she will meet with the mayors of the municipalities of Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Grosse-Île as well as local entrepreneurs and residents.
Payette will also visit a salt mine, a major employer in the area, and will take part in the inauguration of the Festival de Cirque des Îles.
