Summerside council nixes plan for Gerard Gallant statue

Summerside council has backed off on the idea of a statue in honour of NHL coach Gerard Gallant.

Coun. Gordie Whitlock says Gallant told him he'd prefer no action be taken to commemorate his historic first season as head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Whitlock had proposed a tribute earlier this month after Gallant took the expansion Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup final.

At the latest council meeting, Whitlock — who had predicted the coach would not want anything done in his honour — passed on the message from Gallant.

"The one person in Summerside who would want us to do nothing would be Gerard," he told CBC News earlier this month.

Training camp will soon be underway for the Knights' second season, with their first pre-season game coming Sept. 16 against the Arizona Coyotes.

A 'simply silly' idea

Following Whitlock's original proposal, CBC P.E.I. collected a sampling of readers' comments on Facebook.

Some people suggested an annual hockey camp would be a better way to honour Gallant.

"Name a hockey camp after him and allow kids who usually can't afford such a thing to them for free," said Toby MacDonald. "He may even come and do a day at the camp. Give back to the youth of the city."

Ian Carter said a statue is a "simply silly" idea.

"A hockey camp or street name is far more appropriate."

