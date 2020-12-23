P.E.I.'s Gerard Gallant hired as head coach of New York Rangers

A week after guiding Team Canada to the gold medal at the IIHF World Championship, Gerard Gallant has been hired as head coach of the NHL's New York Rangers.

Gallant confirmed the hiring to CBC P.E.I., but deferred further comment until Tuesday.

The Summerside, P.E.I., native has been out of an NHL coaching job since he was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights in January, 2020. He interviewed for the Washington Capitals head coaching position, and was considered a leading candidate for the expansion Seattle Kraken.

In 2018, Gallant led the first-year Knights to the Stanley Cup final, and was named the NHL's coach of the year.

He also coached the Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets.

