New retail spaces expected for Georgetown Wharf by May 2019

New retail spaces are expected to be ready for occupancy for the Georgetown waterfront area by May 2019.

"We wanted something that was very welcoming to the public and something that could be used for many things," said Tim Mair, president of Georgetown Port Inc.

Mair also said he is hoping to help "grow Georgetown."

Hopes for tourism

Georgetown Port Inc. in partnership with Georgetown Area Development Association plans to build six retail sheds along the waterfront with a deck area for shoppers to sit and a washroom facility.

Each retail shed is expected to be about 18 feet by 24 feet and the site will also have access to the beach.

Georgetown Port Inc. is currently seeking letters of intent for prospective retailers to fill the spaces.

"It's a measuring tool for us to see how much excitement could we develop about this," said Mair.

Seeking feedback

Georgetown Port Inc. is also hoping to attract tourism and traffic from cruise ships with the new retail site, Mair said.

Rentals would be seasonal and would begin in May and end in September.

Prospective tenants must have liability insurance and be willing to co-insure the landlord.

A security deposit of $500 will be required of prospective tenants and rent will include utilities.

Georgetown Port Inc. is also hoping to make use of the spaces during the winter months.

"We wanted the waterfront to look like it did a hundred years ago," Mair said.

The deadline for interested businesses is Dec. 15.

