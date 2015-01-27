Firefighters douse van fire inside Georgetown shipyard

Firefighters in eastern P.E.I. were able to stop a vehicle fire from expanding into a much larger blaze on Sunday.

Just before 2 p.m., firefighters were called to East Isle Shipyard in Georgetown, which has not been operational for some years.

"At first I didn't know what was on fire. It looked like the building inside was fully engulfed with the smoke that was coming from all vents," said Georgetown Fire Chief Mark Gotell.

"Wasn't sure what it was until the firefighters actually got in and then we realized it was the van that was burning."

Three departments responded to the fire, with close to 30 firefighters on site. They were able to put out the van fire within about 20 minutes.

Gotell said it is clear the fire started within the van. He said it was also clear from an open door that someone had just been inside the building, which is unused and isn't hooked up to electricity.

