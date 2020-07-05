3 dead, 1 injured in Sunday morning crash in Georgetown Royalty

Three Islanders are dead and one is injured after a single-vehicle accident in Georgetown Royalty early Sunday.

Kings District RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn said police, along with the Montague and Georgetown fire departments, were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision off Route 3 just after 2 a.m.

"It took a little while to find the vehicle," Gunn said. "It had left the road and went into a wooded area."

Gunn said the car was found on the embankment of a ditch.

A 36-year-old driver and two passengers, a 30-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, died at the scene, Gunn said.

A fourth person, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. They are all from Kings County.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages.

The accident closed a section of Route 3 for several hours, but it was reopened around 9:45 a.m.

RCMP are interested in speaking to the driver of a white Ford truck who may have witnessed the crash.

"They may have details to assist us in the collision investigation," Gunn said.

RCMP said anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the collision can contact the RCMP Kings District Detachment.

More from CBC P.E.I.