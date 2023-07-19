Content
Province exploring opportunities for vacant Georgetown shipyard

The P.E.I. government is purchasing the former East Isle Shipyard property in Georgetown. The Irving-owned shipyard has been vacant ever since it closed 13 years ago.

Irving-owned property being sold to P.E.I. government

East Isle Shipyard property.
The East Isle Shipyard, which once employed more than 100 people, has been closed for 13 years. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

The P.E.I. government is purchasing the former East Isle Shipyard property in Georgetown.

The Irving-owned shipyard has been vacant ever since it closed 13 years ago.

At one time, the shipyard, which specialized in building tugboats, employed more than 100 people.

Future plans for the site have not been finalized, according to an emailed statement from the province.

The property will be used to unlock "a number of economic and residential opportunities for Kings County" and all opportunities for development are being considered, the email said.

The province said consultation with the public will be part of any plan that is developed.   

